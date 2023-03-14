Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.47. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $103,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,494,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock worth $120,213,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

