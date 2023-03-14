JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

MorphoSys Stock Up 1.3 %

MOR opened at €14.57 ($15.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.95 and its 200 day moving average is €17.40. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €11.81 ($12.70) and a fifty-two week high of €27.87 ($29.97).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

