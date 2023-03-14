Wedbush Raises Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target to $20.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $16.65 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $49,931.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $45,657.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,581 shares of company stock worth $128,942. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 146,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.