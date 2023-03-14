Warburg Research Reiterates €11.90 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €6.98 ($7.50) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of €23.06 ($24.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.32. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

