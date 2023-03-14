United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.2 %

UAL stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 104,788 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

