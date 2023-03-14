TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske lowered shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TORM Trading Down 0.6 %

TORM stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TORM has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TORM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TORM by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TORM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

