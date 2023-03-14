Reviewing Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and PostRock Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.08 $4.07 billion $5.11 4.79 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PostRock Energy has a beta of -8.73, suggesting that its stock price is 973% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Coterra Energy and PostRock Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 16 3 0 2.10 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.91% 31.29% 18.92% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coterra Energy beats PostRock Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

