Star Equity (STRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Star Equity Stock Performance
Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Star Equity
In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 128,824 shares of company stock worth $125,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
