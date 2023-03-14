Star Equity (STRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 128,824 shares of company stock worth $125,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

