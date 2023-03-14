Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $24.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.98 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

ULTA stock opened at $513.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

