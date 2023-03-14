Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Increased by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.71. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $513.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $205,146,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

