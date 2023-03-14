Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

ELEV stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

