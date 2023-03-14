Brokers Set Expectations for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.
BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
