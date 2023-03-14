FY2024 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Reduced by National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$102.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.30. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$12.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

