FY2024 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Reduced by National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
KP Tissue Stock Down 0.4 %
KP Tissue Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
