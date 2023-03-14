BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,779 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $37,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

