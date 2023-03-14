Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Sasol has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 200,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

