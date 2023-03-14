Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Sasol has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
