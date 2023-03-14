Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.85 on Friday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

