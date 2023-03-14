Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Riskified from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Riskified from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

