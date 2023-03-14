Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expands By 46.0%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 13th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 157,626 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

