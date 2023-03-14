Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Increases By 46.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTD. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,511,000 after buying an additional 12,340,196 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10,047.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after buying an additional 1,624,398 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,581,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 4,666.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 377,222 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

