Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Increases By 46.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTD opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
