Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 811,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CNNE opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Cannae has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 145.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Cannae by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

