Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

Hawkins Stock Up 5.3 %

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.83. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $860.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

