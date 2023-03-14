Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Expands By 45.8%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
