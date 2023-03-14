Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Grows By 43.3%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 301,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

ASM opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.68. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

