Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TX. HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Ternium Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TX opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after buying an additional 827,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 121,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

