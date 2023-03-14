AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) vs. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Head to Head Review

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Wix.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.84 $29.34 million $0.27 5.89 Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.55 -$424.86 million ($7.35) -11.72

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 17.67% 10.21% 7.34% Wix.com -30.62% -333.40% -11.48%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AdTheorent and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Wix.com 0 5 8 0 2.62

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 124.62%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.52%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Wix.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

