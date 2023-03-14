Reviewing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) & VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Baidu and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Baidu
|6.02%
|6.70%
|3.89%
|VIQ Solutions
|-23.49%
|-58.79%
|-27.44%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baidu and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Baidu
|0
|2
|13
|0
|2.87
|VIQ Solutions
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
23.1% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Baidu has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Baidu and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Baidu
|$17.93 billion
|2.58
|$1.10 billion
|$2.89
|46.25
|VIQ Solutions
|$31.05 million
|0.32
|-$19.68 million
|($0.34)
|-0.85
Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Baidu beats VIQ Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
About VIQ Solutions
VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
