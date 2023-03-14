Head to Head Analysis: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) versus América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications -3.13% -0.67% -0.47% América Móvil 8.82% 18.55% 4.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and América Móvil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and América Móvil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $267.37 million 3.47 -$8.38 million ($0.16) -115.37 América Móvil $42.01 billion 1.57 $3.88 billion $1.17 17.70

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67 América Móvil 1 1 4 0 2.50

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. América Móvil has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than América Móvil.

Volatility & Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

América Móvil beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

