Critical Contrast: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.13 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.29 -$2.62 billion ($11.85) -4.99

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -97.88% -29.26% -18.43% Coinbase Global -82.18% -44.89% -3.21%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integrated Ventures and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 5 10 9 0 2.17

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $69.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Tioga, PA.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

