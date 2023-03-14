Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) vs. Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Head-To-Head Review

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Uranium Energy and Snow Lake Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uranium Energy and Snow Lake Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy $23.16 million 53.97 $5.24 million $0.02 169.08 Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$7.46 million N/A N/A

Uranium Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Snow Lake Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Energy and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy 4.44% 0.95% 0.85% Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Snow Lake Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

