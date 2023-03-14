Financial Analysis: Invacare (IVCRQ) and Its Peers

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Invacare to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $110.89 million 7.52

Risk and Volatility

Invacare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invacare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 290 1066 2251 78 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Invacare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invacare competitors beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

