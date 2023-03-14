Head to Head Review: The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) and Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) and Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The GPT Group and Covivio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GPT Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Covivio 0 0 1 0 3.00

The GPT Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.28%. Covivio has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.23%. Given The GPT Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The GPT Group is more favorable than Covivio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 9.08 Covivio N/A N/A N/A $2.95 22.05

This table compares The GPT Group and Covivio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The GPT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covivio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The GPT Group and Covivio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A Covivio N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Covivio pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Covivio pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GPT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of The GPT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Covivio shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About The GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France. The Italy Offices segment operates office and commercial property assets located in Italy. The Hotels in Europe segment operates commercial buildings largely in the hotel segment and Hotel Operating properties held by Covivio Hotels. The Germany Residential segment operates residential real estate assets in Germany held by Immeo SE. The Germany Offices segment operates office real estate assets located in Germany held by the Covivio group via its subsidiary Covivio Office Holding. The Other segments includes non-significant activities such as car park rentals and the French residential business. The company was founded on December 2, 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

