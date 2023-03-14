Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Target Price at $741.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $741.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNXGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 720 ($8.78) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.17) to GBX 665 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($9.99) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.60) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.