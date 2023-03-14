Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Up 32.8% in February

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE YUM opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

