Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group Company Profile

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54.

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.