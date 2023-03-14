Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $93.69

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $88.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

