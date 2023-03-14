Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Critical Analysis

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Resources Connection and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lyft 1 28 6 0 2.14

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.94%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $17.54, indicating a potential upside of 107.35%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.73 $67.18 million $2.23 7.84 Lyft $4.10 billion 0.78 -$1.58 billion ($4.46) -1.90

This table compares Resources Connection and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Resources Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 9.14% 19.88% 13.61% Lyft -38.69% -112.05% -19.67%

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

