Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $114.50

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.50.
SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Science Applications International Price Performance
SAIC opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
