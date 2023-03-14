Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $114.50

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

SAIC opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

