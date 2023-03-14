PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $154.55 Average PT from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at $887,090,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,741,693. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

