Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $166.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

