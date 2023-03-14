Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $150.89

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $99.81 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $467,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

