Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $19.51 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $7,551,764.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,854,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,343,220 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

