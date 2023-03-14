Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $49.11

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

