Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $460.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $398.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.86.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

