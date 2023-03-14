BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $120.67 Average PT from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.
Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
