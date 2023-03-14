BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $120.67 Average PT from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $10,500,100. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.