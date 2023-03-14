Brokers Set Expectations for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

CJEWY opened at $18.75 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

