Brokers Set Expectations for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
CJEWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
