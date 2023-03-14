William Blair Weighs in on Korn Ferry’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of KFY opened at $52.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

