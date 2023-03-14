Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $405.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

