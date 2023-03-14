FY2023 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVGI. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.13 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

