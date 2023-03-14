Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.82. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Stories

