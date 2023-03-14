Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.82. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
