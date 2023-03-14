Wedbush Weighs in on ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.08.

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.